The Detroit Tigers enter their series opener against the Kansas City Royals at 76-53. AJ Hinch has credited the Tigers fanbase for helping his team stay at the top of the league. That support and Detroit's trades for players like Kyle Finnegan has the team ready for a deep playoff run. However, Paul Sewald's absence and a thin infield lead by Gleyber Torres are holes in the roster.

While the trade deadline has passed and teams are turning their attention to the playoffs, Major League Baseball expanded rosters. Having that kind of flexibility gives Hinch the ability to give top prospects a chance at the big leagues. It also gives him an avenue through which he can make up for injuries or rest starters ahead of the playoffs. Calling up the right players can do both.

Compared to other teams, the Tigers have talent spread throughout their farm system. Top prospects like Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark are still working their way through the minors, though. Their MLB debuts won't come until at least next season. However, that doesn't mean that Detroit is completely devoid of talent that could join the team this season and play a role.

The Tigers caught the league off guard last season. Hinch led Detroit to an upset win against his former team in the first round of the playoffs. While 2024 was an exciting year, expectations are on a whole new level in 2025. It is up to him to make sure his team is ready to tackle the playoffs with as much fervor as they did last year. If not, the Tigers are in for an early exit.

Giving stars rest and time to recover from injury are two key roles for top prospects. Here are two that can play that role for Hinch.

Hao-Yu Lee can provide depth behind Torres

The addition of Torres was a big one for the Tigers this offseason. After helping the New York Yankees make it to the World Series last season, the infielder followed it up with a career year at the plate. He joined Javier Baez, Riley Greene, and Tarik Skubal as AL All-Star starters. However, the drop-off between him and his backup is a big one. That could haunt Detroit in the postseason.

Lee is not a popular name compared to Clark or McGonigle. However, the infielder is the top prospect that is closest to MLB. Slashing .240/.345/.408 in Triple-A should be enough to pique Hinch's interest as he looks for players he can give an opportunity to. The likely outcome would be Lee playing and learning behind his All-Star teammates, but he can do more if needed.

Torres will play a big role in the rest of Detroit's season. However, any injury to him would throw Hinch's roster into chaos. Colt Keith and Zach McKinstry are good enough to replace him, but both are needed at third base. If the Tigers call up Lee, he can slot in behind Torres and be ready if the All-Star misses any time. Having that kind of backup plan would ease Detroit's worries.

Dylan Smith can make up for Paul Sewald's absence in the bullpen

Sewald made a name for himself with the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, the closer found himself on the outside of the Cleveland Guardians' bullpen before the trade deadline this season. Cleveland traded Sewald to Detroit as Hinch and the front office filled out their roster behind Kyle Finnegan and Will Vest. However, an injury has delayed his Tigers debut.

Sewald's return is on the horizon, but Hinch needs a pitcher to take his spot in the bullpen. Luckily for him, he already has a pitcher with major league experience waiting for his next chance in the major leagues. Smith made the most of his first stint in the major leagues, finishing with a 1.38 ERA across 13 innings so far in 2025. Those numbers are more than worth another shot.

The Tigers' bullpen got a big boost at the trade deadline. Detroit added Finnegan and Sewald to put the team in a position to close out games when they start to matter. However, Smith can give Hinch another option to turn to in order to save the arms of the pitchers who figure into the postseason strategy. If nothing else, he relieves pressure from Sewald to rush back.

Detroit has high expectations for this season. Hinch has a roster good enough to fight its way all the way to a World Series title. With less than 30 games to go, the Tigers manager should put some thought into calling up prospects and seeing what the team's future holds. If he decides to do so, Lee and Smith should be at the top of his list.