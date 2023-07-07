Matt Duchene admitted he was devastated after he was bought out by the Nashville Predators last week — and the newest Dallas Star made it clear that he would be using the buyout as motivation next season.

“When a team tells you they don't want you anymore, it's tough, right?” Duchene explained on Thursday at his introductory press conference. “It's business, and the game is the business, but at the same time, the game is who we are as people. I've been a hockey player since I was two years old; that's how I identify.”

Duchene made it clear that he wouldn't take the buyout personally, but did say it was heartbreaking when he found out. The Preds bought out the last three seasons of the Canadian's seven-year, $56 million contract last Friday.

The 32-year-old immediately became one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market, and signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Stars shortly after.

Despite the buyout, Duchene absolutely goes to a better team; Nashville is bordering on rebuilding territory while Dallas is a perennial force in the Western Conference. That starts with one of the best first lines in the NHL, led by Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz.

Duchene has only been past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs once during his 14-year NHL career, and he's excited for the opportunity to chase a Stanley Cup ring in Texas.

“I haven't had too many [opportunities] in my career. I've been to the second round once,” he explained. “That's something that's frustrating me beyond I can explain, just to not have that really good taste.”

The Stars are in a great position to win right away; they've made the playoff in four of the last five seasons, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 and reaching the Western Conference Final this year.

“To be part of this team that's been kind of a perennial deep-in-the-playoffs-type team…it's really exciting to come in to,” Matt Duchene continued.

He should be a fixture on the team's second line right away, after scoring 22 goals and 56 points in 71 contests in 2022-23. Both he and his new team will be hoping he can recreate the success he had in 2021-22, when he enjoyed a career year, scoring 43 goals and 86 points in 78 games.