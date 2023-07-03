The Nashville Predators bought out veteran forward Matt Duchene ahead of NHL free agency on Saturday. It didn't take Duchene long to find a new home, signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Stars. However, Nashville remained on the mind of the 32-year-old center iceman on Saturday.

Duchene joined TSN's Free Agency Frenzy show shortly after news of his signing broke. And he took a bit of time to touch on the buyout from the Predators and what the city of Nashville means to him.

“It was heartbreaking, I found out very late in the process and obviously, I've been beyond grateful to have been a Nashville Predator,” Duchene told TSN. “Nashville will be home for us forever. That's where we love and that doesn't change with this.”

Duchene is still a fine player, and his buyout came as a bit of a surprise. The 32-year-old scored 22 goals and 56 points in 71 games. However, the Predators missed out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On Saturday, Nashville changed general managers for the first time in franchise history. Barry Trotz took over for longtime NHL executive David Poile. Trotz served as the first head coach in Predators history.

Trotz was busy on Saturday, signing a few players. Nashville brought in Ryan O'Reilly and Luke Schenn early in the day. Later on, they signed former Minnesota Wild forward Gustav Nyquist as well.

“I understand obviously what's going on there. New things happen and directions get changed. I can't say enough about my time there and how much I love the fans, the city, everything,” Duchene continued.

Duchene leaves the Predators to join an incredible Stars core. Dallas advanced to the Western Conference Final this past season. However, they fell to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.