When news broke that Mookie Betts was unable to go for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their opening game against the New York Yankees with a toe injury, it left fans wondering about the fate of the former MLB MVP.

While losing Betts for Round 1 of the World Series rematch certainly hurt, would he be available for Game 2? Game 3? Or would his absence extend out even further, something akin to Freddie Freeman falling in the shower and hurting his ankle the year prior?

Discussing Betts' injury before Game 2, Dodgers manager broke down the situation, noting that his Silver Slugging shortstop has a broken toe and would miss at least the next few days, even if a trip to IL is unlikely, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts still remains day to day with a fracture of the tip of his fourth toe on his left foot,” Roberts said. “He likely won’t return to the starting lineup until next week, but Dave Roberts doesn’t believe an IL stint will be necessary.”

Now, for fans of the Dodgers, this is a crushing development, but not unlikely the kind of body blows the team has been dealing with all season long to players like Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, Tommy Edman, and Teoscar Hernandez, all landing on IL at one point or another. Fortunately, as fans saw in Game 1 against the Yankees, the Dodgers still have plenty of firepower to overcome a loss even as big as Betts, with Hernandez sliding into the two spot as players like Andy Pages and Will Smith took on grander roles to pick up the slack for their injured friend.

With Edman and Hyeseong Kim forming a one-two punch at second base and shortstop respectively, while the dynamic trio of Pages, Hernandez, and Michael Conforto fill out the outfield, the Dodgers still have plenty firepower to take on a Yankees team they hammered for 12 hits on the way to an 8-5 victory. While securing the win without Betts may prove difficult, the Dodgers, more so than almost any other team in baseball, have proved they can overcome injury after injury while remaining just as competitive as fans expected when the season began.