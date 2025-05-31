The New England Patriots signed All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract in March. Now, he could find himself back on the open market before ever suiting up for the team in the wake of a boat party video that appears to show the receiver with a questionable pink substance.

Patriots announcer Scott Zolak claims the Patriots are considering moving on from Diggs. “I came to this show yesterday with… the knowledge that [cutting Diggs] is on the table,” Zolak said, per ProFootballTalk. “It is being thought of,” he added.

Will the Patriots walk away from WR Stefon Diggs?

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) makes a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Diggs landed in hot water after he was captured on video holding and then passing along what appears to be pink powder in a baggie. The incident occurred on a boat over Memorial Day weekend. Diggs is surrounded by bikini-clad women when he removes the substance and hands it over to someone. The new Patriots wideout offers some instructions but it’s difficult to make out exactly what he’s saying.

Some have speculated that the substance in the video is pink cocaine, or tusi, but it could also be something entirely innocuous, like a drink mix. It’s unclear why Diggs would keep unpackaged drink mix powder on him in a baggie or why that would draw a crowd of young women on a boat but it’s important to keep an open mind in life. Maybe those girls were just desperate for electrolytes and, being a professional athlete, Diggs would naturally have the good stuff.

Regardless of where you land on what was seen in the video, the Patriots are taking the incident seriously. Diggs’ future with the team could hinge on how truthful he is with the organization.

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the Diggs situation, saying he’s aware of the video but wouldn’t discuss any conversations he’s had with the veteran receiver.

Diggs was looking to rebound with the Patriots after his debut campaign with the Houston Texans was cut short by a season-ending knee injury. The 31-year-old wideout had spent the previous four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, making the Pro Bowl each year.