The Dallas Stars have added a nice piece to their roster at the beginning of NHL free agency. Veteran Matt Duchene is joining the team on a one-year deal worth $3 million, as reported by Pierre LeBrun.

This comes just a day after the Nashville Predators decided to buy out Duchene, despite three years left on his $56 million deal. The forward is a very solid player who just scored 22 goals and tallied 34 assists in 2022-23 in 56 games. He will add an offensive punch to the Stars, who are coming off a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Duchene has been a consistent contributor throughout his career. The 32-year-old came into the league in 2009, getting selected third overall by the Colorado Avalanche. John Tavares and Victor Hedman were picked just before him.

In nine years in Colorado, he registered 428 points in 586 games before stints with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, and most recently, the Preds. For Duchene's career, he's scored 316 times and supplied 428 assists in 976 appearances.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Given how well he's played over the years, the Stars getting Duchene for only $3 million feels like a steal. I mean, it was only 2021-22 when he scored 43 goals and set up another 43. Dallas should be ecstatic.

In other Stars news, they also nabbed another forward in Sam Steel, who played last year with the Minnesota Wild. Dallas continues to stay busy in free agency and we'll see if the franchise can add even more reinforcements. Matt Duchene is certainly a good start for them.