The Dallas Stars are chipping away at the Winnipeg Jets' Central Division lead thanks to improving play from great players. Jason Robertson is back on an offensive heater and Jake Oettinger is putting together a great season. Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen has been great but suffered an injury that knocks him out of the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team Finland.

“Miro Heiskanen has been ruled week-to-week with a lower-body injury, per Pete DeBoer,” Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reported. “He had an MRI yesterday and will see a specialist today to learn more about the injury. He is doubtful for 4 Nations, but no official decision yet.”

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported later that Heiskanen is officially out for the 4 Nations Face-Off. “Finnish Ice Hockey Association announces Miro Heiskanen won’t play in 4 Nations.”

The Stars have another great defenseman, Thomas Harley, who can step up and take over Heiskanen's role short-term. While the Finnish star is the motor for their whole defense, they have depth that can paper over his absence. With 65 points through 50 games, they have a 99.3% chance of making the playoffs, according to MoneyPuck.

Team Finland will be hurt much more by losing Heiskanen. He was one of the first players named to the team and unquestionably the best defender. Stars teammate Esa Lindell will be important to both teams in Heiskanen's absence. But who will the Fins add to their roster?

The Stars and Team Finland will miss Miro Heiskanen

The first order of business for Team Finland will be replacing Heiskanen on the roster. Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju was one of the biggest snubs from the roster and should be the first call. He is 25 years old and has had a solid season as a middle-pair defender in Buffalo. It would be a pick for the future of Team Finland, as he is likely to make the 2026 Olympic team.

The Stars have called up Kyle Capobianco from AHL Texas to fill Heiskanen's roster spot. He is 26 years old and has played 73 games in the NHL but none for Dallas. Capobianco's time on the NHL roster could be short-lived, as Nils Lundkvist is day-to-day and has been important to their defensive core.

Heiskanen was having a great season before the injury this week. He played in all 50 games, has 25 points, and has only ten penalty minutes, which is important for a top defenseman. He has finished in the top 12 of Norris Trophy voting four times in six years and was on a similar pace in his seventh season. His absence will be important for both of his teams this month.