The Athletics still hold a unique connection to one of the most dynamic athletes in professional sports. Years after Kyler Murray decided to pick football over baseball, the organization remains open to the possibility of the former two-sport star returning to the diamond.

That connection resurfaced this week after Murray was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday, making the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick a free agent for the first time in his professional career. The development quickly reignited discussion about Murray’s baseball background and the A's continued control of his MLB rights.

The relationship dates back to the 2018 MLB Draft, when the club selected the Oklahoma outfielder No. 9 overall. Murray signed with the A's and received a $4.66 million signing bonus before ultimately committing to football ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Despite that decision, the organization’s rights to the 28-year-old have remained unchanged. When he chose the NFL, the Athletics placed him on the restricted list, allowing the franchise to retain his baseball rights if he ever decided to return to the sport.

Now that Murray is an NFL free agent, speculation about a possible baseball comeback has resurfaced across baseball circles. While the scenario remains unlikely, the Athletics have made it clear they would be willing to revisit the conversation.

MLB.com's Martín Gallegos asked Athletics general manager David Forst whether the organization would welcome Murray back if he ever reconsidered his baseball career. Forst clarified the organization still has room for the former first-round pick.

“Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback and I’m sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career,” Forst told Gallegos Wednesday. “That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we’re always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A’s if that time ever comes.”

Forst’s comments highlight a rare dynamic in professional sports. Even after several NFL seasons, the Athletics still control Murray’s potential path back to Major League Baseball. His baseball resume only adds to the intrigue after hitting .296 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs at Oklahoma in 2018.