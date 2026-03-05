The Oklahoma City Thunder arrived at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night looking to prove why they hold the best record in the NBA, but they left with more questions than answers regarding their health. In a physical showdown against the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City lost two of its most important defensive anchors as both Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein were forced to exit early via Brett Siegel.

Caruso, the versatile guard known for his relentless perimeter defense, suffered a left hip contusion during the heat of the action. The team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the night, a massive blow for a unit that relies on his ability to disrupt opposing stars like Jalen Brunson. Not long after, the frontcourt took a hit of its own. Hartenstein, who was making a return to his former home in New York, was sidelined with left calf tightness.