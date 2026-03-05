The Detroit Red Wings are battling for a playoff spot this season. And many expect them to be buyers at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. However, their immediate focus is on the health and injury status of team captain Dylan Larkin.

Larkin exited the team's game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The Red Wings captain took a hit from Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb. He was down on the ice and appeared to be in pain. He eventually left the ice and went down the tunnel to the locker room.

Thankfully, Larkin was able to return to the ice for the overtime period. Unfortunately, the night did not end on a positive note. After taking a 3-1 lead into the third period, the Red Wings lost Wednesday's game in overtime by a score of 4-3.

Larkin is the heart and soul of the Red Wings. The Michigan native has served as captain of the team since 2020-21. He is closing in on a sixth career 30+ goal season. And he has consistently led the team at both ends of the ice.

Larkin has played in just five playoff games in his career. However, he did win Gold with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Red Wings captain is hoping to bring similar success to the Motor City this season.

The Red Wings maintain their spot as the third seed in the Atlantic Division despite the loss. The extra point increases their lead over the two Wild Card teams — the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins — as well. Hopefully, Larkin's being able to return to the ice is a sign that the injury isn't as serious as it looked.