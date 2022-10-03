Steam Next Fest is back – play demos and wishlist indie games

Steam Next Fest is back, and you can play a lot of demos of indie games, many of which you can now wishlist for future purchase.

The Steam Next Fest event showcases hundreds of indie games, putting into the forefront indie game devs and giving them more attention and exposure they need to gain an audience. Also, for the first time ever, Steam is offering badges for players to collect during Next Fest. You can earn these badges simply by going through your Discovery Queue. Every ten games you go through, you’d be able to finish one queue, and then you’d be able to go through another one again right after.

As you go through your Discovery Queue, you’ll likely find a game or two that will pique your interest. Go ahead and download and play their demos, and wishlist the games to help the developers out. Wishlisting is an important metric for developers as their wishlist numbers help them prove to potential publishers and investors that there’s tangible proof their game would sell, or at least there’s interest in their games. So, do these indie game devs a favor by wishlisting the games you think deserve the attention. You’d even get an email notification once your wishlisted games are finally released or at least when they enter early access.

Throughout the course of the Steam Next Fest event, players will also have the opportunity to watch live streams where indie game devs get to showcase their games and talk about their work with an audience. Almost round the clock, a live stream will be going on the Steam Next Fest page. Some of the live streams will even happen simultaneously. Check out the schedule here.

The Steam Next Fest will be running from 10:00 AM PT October 3 to 10:00 AM PT October 10, 2022.