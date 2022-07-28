Mike Tomlin gets real on Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett Steelers QB battle

It looks like Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still wants to see some intense competition (and probably more results) from Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett before deciding on their starting QB.

After Day 1 of the Steelers training camp on Tuesday, Tomlin shared that he is not yet ready to name the team’s QB1 for the 2022season. However, fans shouldn’t expect his answer to come soon either, as he plans to look at all the factors instead of going on a throw-by-throw basis in making his decision.

“We’re not going to micromanage or overmanage this quarterback competition. The depth chart will not rest on every throw. I know that you guys will want to ask me every day and every throw, but we’re going to be a little bit more steady than that,” Tomlin said, via ESPN.

“I think it’s important from a leadership perspective to not overmanage it, to not be too impulsive, so that’s what I’ve relayed to those guys, and our actions will continue to display that mindset.”

Mitchell Trubisky didn’t have the best showing and largely struggled during the first day of camp, prompting some fans to call out Mike Tomlin and ask for Kenny Pickett to start. However, if you’re going to ask the veteran head coach, he likes what he has seen so far from his QBs.

“I saw good work and attentiveness and good communication,” Tomlin added. “We’re crawling. I can tell you guys some things, but it’s the early portion of the process and I appreciate their attentiveness and professionalism. They’ll continue to write their stories and sort themselves out.”

The QB1 battle between Trubisky and Pickett (and Mason Rudolph for the matter) has been a major talking point throughout the offseason, especially since the next QB1 will have big shoes to fill in replacing Ben Roethlisberger. With that said, it seems only right for Tomlin to take it slowly and not rush into making his decision. Clearly, he just wants to check every box on his checklist to make sure he’s putting the right man for the job.