The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) may not need to beat the Cleveland Browns (3-12) in order to secure their spot in the playoffs this weekend, but they want to maintain their momentum regardless. The AFC North leaders scored 84 points in their last three games combined, showing new life on offense. The defense is improving as well. Though, the Black and Gold will be forced to weather major absences on both sides of the ball this Sunday. TJ Watt is the latest star to be ruled out, per The Athletic's Mike DeFabo.

The 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year and four-time First-Team All-Pro returned to practice for the first time since suffering a partially punctured lung on Dec. 10, but the Steelers obviously consider it wise to exercise caution. Given the sensitivity of this specific health issue, one can understand why he will be inactive versus the Browns. Pittsburgh also knows how valuable Watt is to its potential postseason run.

If the Steelers vanquish the Browns, or the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, they will secure their third consecutive playoff berth. Consequently, management may decide to give its beloved linebacker even more time to get right. Though, the 31-year-old is surely eager to charge at opposing quarterbacks once again.

Watt has totaled seven sacks, three forced fumbles, 22 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 43 total pressures and one interception through 13 games. While he is no longer an elite pass-rusher, the future Hall of Famer can still be a game-wrecker on a given day. The Steelers hope that day, or days, comes in the playoffs.

Besides TJ Watt, Pittsburgh will also be without wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was suspended for the remainder of the regular season after swinging at a Detroit Lions fan. Mike Tomlin's team will need to compensate for the loss of these playmakers by embodying the franchise's signature toughness. The action kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.