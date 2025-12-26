As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, a playoff preview between two teams with Super Bowl aspirations, Nick Sirianni was feeling nostalgic.

Since taking the Eagles coaching job in 2021, Sirianni has coached against the Bills twice, first as a freshman head coach when his team walked off Josh Allen and company with a touchdown, and then in a thriller in 2023, where the game went to overtime after a beautiful field goal by Jale Elliott.

Discussing his memories of the rivalry, Sirianni recalled the history between the two teams and why this could be the marquee matchup of the weekend.

“Walk-off touchdown and first time I had ever been a part of a game where you win on the very last play in the NFL. …I think about Jake Elliott's field goal that he made to send the game into overtime and the operation that it took with Rick and with Braden and with Jake in the field goal unit to make that kick,” Sirianni explained via The Athletic's Zach Berman.

“Obviously, you watch the game this week as you prepare, so a lot more plays are on my mind as far as that goes. But those are the two main things that – and how good of an opponent Buffalo is and the sustained success that they've had through the course of these last five, six, seven years. Really good opponent, great coaches, great players. Josh Allen is a phenomenal football player, and the back and forth of that game.”

With the Eagles and Bills both locked into the playoff picture, it's worth wondering how hard either team will try to win in Week 17, especially with Allen dealing with a foot injury. If the two teams really go for it, it should serve as a stellar measuring stick for both teams heading into the playoffs. And if not? Well, they could play again in February, when the game couldn't count more, so it's all good either way.