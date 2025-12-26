The San Francisco 49ers are still not sure who will be suiting up for their Week 17 prime-time game against the Chicago Bears. While the team hopes George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall can play in the game, both players remain listed as questionable.

Although Kittle played in Week 16 and Pearsall did not, the former is the more concerning addition to the team's official injury report. Kittle has yet to practice, while Pearsall continues to log limited sessions.

Kittle hurt his ankle early in the 49ers' Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He attempted to return later in the game before exiting a second time. He still managed to end with a team-high 115 receiving yards on seven catches, despite playing just 62 percent of the offensive snaps.

Kittle has been in-and-out of the lineup all season, playing in 10 of the 49ers' first 15 games. His previous hiatus was due to a five-game IR stint after sustaining a hamstring injury in the season opener.

Meanwhile, Pearsall sat out the Week 16 game after four games back from a lengthy injury absence. The second-year wideout looked like he was on pace for a breakout season early in the year before suffering an MCL injury that held him out for six games in the middle of the year.

The 11-4 49ers have already clinched a playoff spot, but they remain in play for the NFC's No. 1 seed. So too are the Bears, who also sport an 11-4 record, adding stakes to the Week 17 matchup, despite both already locking up a postseason berth.

San Francisco is currently one game behind the 12-3 Seattle Seahawks for the top overall seed. However, if the Seahawks lose to the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, the No. 1 seed will be on the line in their Week 18 rematch.