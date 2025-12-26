As a Detroit Lions fan got into an incident with DK Metcalf, star wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, during a Dec. 21 game where the players shoved him after grabbing him, the receiver of the physicality has given insight into the situation. While the Lions and the NFL aren't taking action against the fan, named Ryan Kennedy, he held a press conference on Friday about dispelling some allegations against him.

There was some speculation that Kennedy used a racial slur that could have led to the physical altercation, but Kennedy denies it.

“It is really hard to get me upset, but there's two things, animal abuse, racism, like I get hot right away, like I can feel with my face, it gets all warm,” Kennedy said, according to Jeremy Otto. “So I guess I want to be crystal clear about one thing. I didn't use any racial slurs, no hate speech, none of that stuff in the game. Actually, never, 15 years, a season ticket holder for the Lions. I've never done that at all.”

Article Continues Below

“So DeKaylin [DK Metcalf], if you're watching this man, just, if you could just say that please, like, my family's getting threats and stuff, and it's not cool,” Kennedy continued. “So whether you said that or not, I'm sure you didn't want that to happen to family, even if you did, like, I forgive you, man.”

Ryan Kennedy’s statement following the exchange with DK Metcalf. “I did not use any racial slurs…no hate speech…none of that stuff at the game” pic.twitter.com/ufhvU9m5aG — Jeremy Otto (@JeremyOttoPxP) December 26, 2025

Due to the incident, Metcalf would be suspended by the NFL for the remaining two games of the season with the Steelers, as his side of the story seems to be unclear. For the fan in Kennedy, he said to The Detroit Free Press that he used his full name, which Metcalf didn't like, though he used it again in the aforementioned statement.