Despite residing in the weak NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons (6-9) have been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks. Injuries, coaching and poor performance have all thrust the franchise into a terribly uncertain position heading into the offseason. Ownership has a myriad of questions to answer, and they are all bound to cause discomfort. Before handling this important business, the team is hoping to collect a couple more wins.

Beating a Rams squad with much to play for in Week 17 would bring Falcons fans at least a modicum of joy going into 2026. Since Davante Adams could be shut down for the remainder of the regular season, Atlanta may have a fighting chance in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Monday night. Veteran safety Jessie Bates III highlighted one of the obvious differences in how LA operated without Adams versus the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday night.

“They're playing well,” the two-time Second-Team All-Pro said, per Falcons beat writer Terrin Waack. “With Davante Adams out last week, they showed a little more want to run the ball. That's always what they want to do. But you see a lot of big people last week with them trying to run the ball.”

Are the Falcons equipped to limit the Rams?

Rams running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 37 carries in a gut-wrenching 38-37 overtime loss to Seattle. Puka Nacua still had a monster game, posting 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, but head coach Sean McVay will likely want to set the tone on the ground once again. Bates and company should be ready for that potential game plan.

Unfortunately, Atlanta has struggled in that area throughout the season. The Falcons are allowing 128.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the NFL. Regardless of how Los Angeles intends to play in Week 17, the home team should have its hands full. The birds must stay disciplined and alert versus the shorthanded yet dangerous Rams.