The Pittsburgh Steelers make some noise after acquiring Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears via trade. Many are speculating a true quarterback competition is in line now, as Pittsburgh recently signed Russell Wilson in free agency. However, reports indicate there is no competition at all.
Soon after the trade was finalized, one source claims that Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. If that's the case, then the starting job is Wilson's to lose.
“Is it a competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in Pittsburgh? One source just texted: ‘Russ is the starter.'”
To be fair, that kind of report falls under the rumor category. But that same claim was also backed by Brooke Pryor of ESPN. It sounds like the Steelers want Justin Fields to sit and learn behind Russell Wilson.
“Fields, though, will not compete with Wilson for a starting job, a team source told ESPN. Instead, Fields is expected to learn from the Super Bowl winner and nine-time Pro Bowler in Pittsburgh.”
The Steelers have completely overhauled its quarterback room this offseason. It was originally believed that Wilson would be in a camp battle with Kenny Pickett. Instead, Pickett demanded a trade and was sent to the Philadelphia Eagles. Considering Russell Wilson is 35 years old, Pittsburgh clearly wanted to have a younger quarterback on the roster to improve their long-term outlook.
So, as of right now we should expect to see Russell Wilson named the starting quarterback for the Steelers. This will give Justin Fields at least a year to sit and learn with no pressure of being a franchise quarterback right away. As for the Bears, they'll (likely) be taking Fields' replacement in superstar prospect Caleb Williams.