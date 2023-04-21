Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Phoenix Suns took a 2-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers, but it didn’t come easy. It was a narrow victory for the Suns, 129-124, even with the Clippers missing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

This is concerning, given that it was a narrow margin of victory over a team missing their two best players. George hasn’t played in the series and is ruled out for this first-round matchup. Leonard played in the first two games and was dominant before missing Game 3 due to a right knee sprain. In his absence in Game 3, it was Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell who led the charge for Los Angeles.

Westbrook finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists, shooting 11-23 from the field and 3-7 from three. Powell was a big scoring punch for the Clippers, dropping 42 points while shooting 15-23 from the field and 7-12 from behind the arc.

While Phoenix came away with the win, they have to be concerned and prepare for the rest of the series.

Here are three causes for concern for the Suns after barely beating the Clippers in Game 3 without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

3. The ‘others’ are stepping up

The Suns have a star-studded roster after completing the trade for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. Durant is an all-time great, but that trade sacrificed depth. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson were two key forwards for Phoenix. Now, the Suns have the four stars of Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton. However, their depth outside of those four is questionable.

That’s where the Clippers have been taking advantage. Los Angeles has one of the deepest teams in basketball. This was on full display in Game 3, with Powell stepping up. Bones Hyland also played well for the Clippers, finishing with 20 points on 6-12 shooting in his 21 minutes on the floor.

The Clippers have superior depth, and that is where they will take advantage in this series. They may not have the star power to match the Suns, but their depth is much stronger.

2. Russell Westbrook’s turning back the clock

Russell Westbrook has been a polarizing player over the last couple of seasons. Westbrook’s tenure with the Lakers did not work out well for both sides, but he has rejuvenated his career since signing with the Clippers.

Westbrook had a vintage performance in Game 3 and has had a great series overall. In Game 1, he struggled to score but made the winning play by blocking Booker’s shot and throwing it off of Booker before going out of bounds. This gave the Clippers the ball and sealed the game.

Westbrook is one of the best point guards in NBA history and is proving to be a great player once again. Westbrook’s play should concern Phoenix as he is turning back the clock and playing at a star level.

1. If Kawhi Leonard returns, do the Suns have enough?

Kawhi Leonard was dominant in Games 1 and 2 before missing the third game of the series. Leonard had 38 points in the Game 1 victory and 31 points in the Game 2 defeat. His availability has always been a concern. When healthy, he is one of the best playoff players in the world. He takes his game to another level when it matters most and has done this on the biggest stage multiple times.

If Leonard returns, the Suns should be concerned. While they have superior star power, adding Leonard into the mix with the others stepping up and playing well could prove difficult for the Suns.

Phoenix has a tough Game 4 ahead of them. Winning this game would put them in an excellent position to win the series. However, they need to play better, as the Clippers aren’t going to be an easy out in this series.