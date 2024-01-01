Suns guard Bradley Beal enjoyed a 25-point effort in the Suns' win over the Orlando Magic. Hear from him, Frank Vogel, Book and KD:

Bradley Beal looked like the guy the Phoenix Suns traded for to try and win their first-ever championship in their 112-107 win over the Orlando Magic on New Year's Eve.

The Suns are 2-0 with Beal, who returned from a right ankle sprain Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, in the lineup.

“It’s part of what we are really excited about, what Bradley Beal is going to look like in a Suns uniform with this group that we have,” said Suns coach Frank Vogel.

Phoenix, which is 17-15, has seemed to find a rhythm and is playing great offensively.

The Suns defeated the Magic, who ranked No. 2 in defensive efficiency and are led by three front court players who stand at least 6-foot-10: Paolo Banchero, who had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists Sunday; Franz Wagner; and Goga Bitadze.

“They're a playoff team,” Beal said.

Beal had his first 20-point game with the Suns since he was traded in June for guards Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and five second-round picks among other draft capital.

Beal had only played six games before his return from an ankle injury due to a low back strain. He looked like the player who competed for the NBA's scoring title in 2020-21, recording a season-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting (1-of-2 from three).

Suns forward Kevin Durant, who was rumored to be frustrated, spoke highly of Beal's return.

“He’s been in and out of the game, his rhythm has been disrupted because we’re trying to ease him back into the game,” Durant said. “So, I think tonight, 35 (minutes) tonight, he was at 35 (minutes) last game, so his minutes are only going to ramp up. Once he gets comfortable, you’ll see more and more nights like that.”

Beal said he had a sermon that put him in good spirits.

“First, thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Beal says before each conference.

“It kind of put me in the right mindframe of just kind of how to approach the year and approaching this situation, approach a little bit of challenge in your life,” he said.

Beal dunked on Magic guard Jalen Suggs, hit a signature pullback shot to end the third quarter and had a block that showed his athleticism at 30 years old.

BRADLEY BEAL LOOK OUT BELOW pic.twitter.com/Sx6bNsjuUg — RB (@RyB_311) January 1, 2024

A lot of Bradley Beal talk and sometimes you have to remember he can still do this. pic.twitter.com/TfW9Sf0mg8 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) January 1, 2024

Suns guard Devin Booker, who is the team's defacto point guard, said he is excited for Beal to be healthy.

“I'm just most excited for him to get through the game (Friday) and be healthy and get ready for the game [New Year's Eve],” Booker said.

“Seeing a lot of smiles on his face today, his movement is better and I've been in that seat before. The game does, it changes everything when you're out there playing.”