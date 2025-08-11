All that remains unknown this NBA offseason is how the restricted free agent market will unfold with Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga. Although Quentin Grimes and Cam Thomas are also restricted free agents this summer, all the focus has been on Giddey and Kuminga for different reasons.

In the Chicago Bulls' case, Giddey has wanted a contract in the $30 million per year range, whereas the team has stood firm on a $20 million per year average. All in all, Giddey returning to Chicago seems like a given since the Bulls made it clear to teams around the league before free agency began that they won't entertain sign-and-trade ideas.

Over in the Western Conference, things are a lot different with Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors. While the two sides have been very far apart in valuation on a new contract, it's become clear that Kuminga doesn't hold a desire to return.

The 22-year-old forward believes his growth has been stunted by the Warriors and that his role moving forward would not present a path to him becoming a star. As a result, Kuminga and his camp have been exploring every avenue to try and get Golden State to make a deal for him this offseason.

Of course, with Giddey and Kuminga's situations lingering into August, it was only a matter of time before the two were brought up in rumors together, especially considering that they went back-to-back at sixth and seventh overall, respectively, in the 2021 NBA Draft. Not to mention, the Bulls had been constantly mentioned as a Kuminga suitor since the trade deadline.

With restricted free agency dragging on for both players and their standoffs continuing late into the offseason, could the solution to the Bulls and Warriors' drama be a sign-and-trade involving Giddey and Kuminga?

Will Josh Giddey be back with Bulls?

All indications point to Giddey and the Bulls finding common ground on a new agreement before the 2025-26 NBA season, league sources told ClutchPoints. Last week, speculation from agents not involved in these negotiations suggested a three-year deal in the $65 million to $70 million range, slightly more than the Bulls' $20 million AAV stance.

So far, the Bulls have not budged on their starting price for Giddey, especially since they aren't discussing any sign-and-trade scenarios and know there isn't a team that can sign him from under them.

If it's not a three-year deal for Giddey in the $70 million range, perhaps the two sides will ultimately come to a compromise on a four-year, $100 million contract, which has been widely speculated since that would be the ultimate compromise between the Bulls' $20 million stance and Giddey's $30 million per season request.

Either way, all roads right now still point to Giddey being the starting point guard in Chicago on opening night, and recent rumors won't change that.

Although interest from other teams may exist, the Warriors are not actively pursuing Giddey this offseason, team sources from both organizations confirmed. The Bulls have not held sign-and-trade talks with the Dubs regarding Giddey and Kuminga, a scenario that would be very difficult for both teams to solve financially.

Aside from salary rules and restraints coming into play with a double sign-and-trade, this hypothetical scenario would also hard cap the Warriors. This would be a problem considering Golden State has made it clear they want to maintain financial flexibility.

Both teams, more so the Warriors, would need to attach extra salary to a deal involving Giddey and Kuminga, which is why it's way too messy to even consider.

The two teams have held conversations with one another this offseason, but talks around the start of free agency were more so centered around Kuminga and potential interest Chicago held, sources said. At no point did the Bulls signal that Giddey was available, nor did the Dubs try to put together a package for him.

Although it was known that the Bulls held a level of interest in Kuminga, it became clear that the organization would not make a move for the Warriors forward with Giddey remaining a restricted free agent. The idea of Chicago revisiting interest in Kuminga and pursuing him before the 2025-26 season is considered a long shot at this point.

Never say never, though, as crazier things have happened in this league. Still, Giddey's situation remains the Bulls' only focus.

Giddey and his connection to the Warriors not only stems from the 2021 NBA Draft, when Golden State was positioned to take either him or Kuminga with the seventh pick, but from the young guard and his camp trying to create leverage in their situation with the Bulls.

With a gap remaining between Giddey and the Bulls in contract negotiations, a narrative surrounding the Warriors' interest or that of another team could help resolve things quicker.

When asking around over the weekend and trying to connect the dots between the Bulls and Warriors, front office personnel and rival agents all came to the same conclusion: this is a means of Giddey's side trying to increase the price one last time, rather than there being legitimate movement on something outside of Chicago.

The Bulls are not trading Giddey whatsoever, and they want him back.

Warriors standing firm on Jonathan Kuminga amid Josh Giddey rumors

Nothing has changed regarding the Warriors' offer to Jonathan Kuminga: a two-year, $45 million contract.

The two stipulations of this proposal involve Kuminga waiving the no-trade clause he would receive from the CBA rules and the team option Golden State wants on the second year.

To this point, Kuminga and his camp have continued to signal that they want a fresh start with a new team, which is why sign-and-trade avenues, specifically with the Sacramento Kings, have been explored. However, the Warriors have shut the doors to a potential sign-and-trade and have not discussed the possibility since the Kings' last proposal, sources said.

This deal included Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick in 2030, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Even if the Kings were to completely remove protections from this pick, Golden State would remain unmotivated to make such a trade. Trading Kuminga for Monk straight up would hard cap the Warriors at the first apron, and the only way they could prevent such is by trading either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody as well.

The Warriors do not want to trade either player in a sign-and-trade proposal involving Kuminga this offseason, sources told ClutchPoints. Amick also confirmed the notion that Hield and Moody will remain with the Dubs.

Outside of Sacramento, there is no movement on anything regarding Kuminga. The Phoenix Suns' offer presents less value than that of the Kings, and there isn't another team that has presented a firm proposal for Kuminga this offseason.

Many have wondered if the Bulls would be a team that shows late interest in the young forward, yet they remain in a holding pattern with Giddey's situation, as previously outlined.

Swapping Kuminga for Giddey is not a realistic path for the Warriors at this time. When asking a team source if the Giddey-Kuminga rumors were something or nothing, the message was simple: “Nothing.”

The bottom line is that Golden State wants to maintain flexibility and does not wish to hard cap themselves, which limited their ability to make moves last season.

As far as Kuminga's situation and when this could be resolved, it remains a game of who will blink first.

This two-year offer on the table from the Dubs has not changed, and Kuminga's side has continued to point to his $7.9 million qualifying offer being a realistic scenario. However, signing that one-year agreement would see Kuminga forfeit guaranteed money, and he would lock himself up with the Warriors for the 2025-26 season.

If a sign-and-trade is truly off the table and there is no path to escaping a Golden State return this offseason, then Kuminga might as well take the money, make the most of his opportunity, and work with the Dubs' front office on securing a trade before February's trade deadline.

The Warriors want this matter resolved as soon as possible and believe their two-year offer is the only conclusion. Until then, other moves like bringing back De'Anthony Melton and signing Al Horford remain in limbo.

2025-26 NBA schedule release announcement

The 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule will be announced in full by the league on Thursday, Aug. 14. Before then, the NBA will announce some key matchups on Tuesday morning during Good Morning America and the TODAY show on ABC and NBC, respectively.

Several key games have already been leaked, including the five Christmas Day battles we will see this year.

The 2025 NBA Christmas Day Schedule: 🎄Cavs at Knicks

🎄Rockets at Lakers

🎄Mavs at Warriors

🎄Timberwolves at Nuggets

🎄Spurs at Thunder — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 8, 2025

Only one Eastern Conference game will be featured on Christmas involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, a potential preview of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals.

Many expect these to be the two best teams in the East this season, especially with the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics taking a step back as a result of Tyrese Haliburton's and Jayson Tatum's Achilles injuries.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James will square off when the Houston Rockets visit the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Dallas Mavericks will renew their rivalry with the Golden State Warriors in another return game to The Bay for Klay Thompson.

The Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder round out this year's holiday games.

Two other key matchups were released for October 21: NBA Opening Night.

The Rockets will open their season on the road against the Thunder — which will be quite the sight to see with Oklahoma City receiving their championship rings and raising their banner with Durant watching on.

Of course, we can't escape a LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry matchup on Opening Night, as the Lakers and Warriors will be back at it to open the new NBA season. Even at 40 and 37 years old, respectively, LeBron and Steph remain the faces of this league.

Although they are not opening the season or playing on Christmas, Luka Doncic and the Lakers will be facing the Dallas Mavericks several times during the regular season. Their most notable matchup will come in the group stage of the 2025 NBA Cup, and it's expected that Dallas will visit Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 28, according to Marc Stein.

Several other anticipated matchups, like Myles Turner's return to Indiana and Durant's return to Phoenix, will be announced on Thursday.

Other news and intel around the NBA

Chicago Bulls: Noise surrounding Patrick Williams will rise before this season's trade deadline. The Bulls are focused on Matas Buzelis, Noa Essengue, and now Isaac Okoro on the wing, which makes Williams very expendable. However, he is entering Year 2 of a five-year, $90 million extension he signed last year. This will be a very tough contract to move by itself.

Miami Heat: This offseason, the Miami Heat were willing to discuss trade scenarios involving Andrew Wiggins, and several teams expressed interest in the former NBA champion and All-Star wing, sources said. The Milwaukee Bucks, league sources said, were one of the teams to inquire about Wiggins.

While the Heat ultimately kept the former first overall pick, they were willing to deal Wiggins if they received an instant impact player, along with an upcoming first-round pick before 2028. Teams continue to monitor the Heat, specifically how they will handle Tyler Herro's upcoming extension window, to get a better idea of what direction they are trending in.

New York Knicks: After recently finalizing a deal to hire Chris Jent from the Charlotte Hornets, the New York Knicks are now bringing in T.J. Saint, as first reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Saint has spent the last few years as head coach of the Birmingham Squadron, the G League affiliate for the New Orleans Pelicans. He will likely hold a key role on Mike Brown's staff as a lead offensive mind.

Toronto Raptors: The Toronto Raptors are one of the more interesting teams in the Eastern Conference this season because of where they could be in the standings come January. With how wide open the East is, there is a chance for the Raptors to make a run at full strength, which will play a direct role in the futures of RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji.

Both Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter will get more playing time during the 2025-26 season, which draws obvious questions about Barrett and Agbaji. Neither player is necessarily on the trade block in terms of Toronto searching and willing to take the best offer for Barrett or Agbaji, but it's hard to imagine both remain with the Raptors given the team's tax implications.