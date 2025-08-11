The Los Angeles Rams have been waiting for Matthew Stafford to get on the practice field after dealing with a back injury for some time, and the expectation was that he would return at the top of the week. Unfortunately, it looks like those plans changed after this latest update, according to Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News.

“Rams QB Matthew Stafford (back) is in street clothes today. Expectation was he would return to practice today,” Grosbard wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

At this point, there's no telling when Stafford will get back on the field, and hopefully, there's an update after practice.

There were reports that Stafford would be returning to practice, and he apparently went through a workout as well that proved he was ready to get back on the field, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Article Continues Below

“Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that Matthew Stafford, who hasn’t practiced this summer due to a back injury, threw more than 60 passes Saturday, and there were no limits to the types of throws he made,” Schefter wrote. ‘“Looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday,' McVay said.”

The Rams have made sure to be cautious with Stafford over the past few seasons in training camp, and this seems like another one of those moments. Stafford has a history of injuries, and the fresher he is when the season starts is the better for the team.

When Stafford is healthy, he is still one of the better quarterbacks in the league, and this season, he has some new weapons on offense, such as Davante Adams, who will be big for the team.

The hope is that Stafford is returning sooner rather than later, so he can build chemistry with the players on the team as they try to have another good year.