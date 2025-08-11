The Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up for the 2025-26 NFL season, when they will look to bounce back from last year's Super Bowl humiliation at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. There have been questions in the last couple of years about the Chiefs' wide receiver room, but one beacon of hope in that department is rising second-year man Xavier Worthy out of Texas.

Worthy had a strong rookie season overall last year, showcasing the elite speed that allowed him to be a top draft pick, and recently, Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen reported on how Worthy is also progressing as a route runner, which could be a “scary” proposition for opposing defenses, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

“The 40 time, in my mind, was almost a bad thing for him in terms of how people perceived him because he gets lumped in with these track stars. He’s very fast, but he’s more than that,” said McMullen.

Indeed, there are some players in the league known only as vertical threats due to their elite speed, but who lack much else in the way of skill or route running.

Worthy appears determined not to be labeled as such during his NFL career.

An emerging talent for the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
The Chiefs will be relying on Worthy heavily this year as Travis Kelce continues to age and they deal with injury concerns with other wide receivers on their roster.

There's also the legal element for fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was recently sentenced to 30 days in jail for his role in a 2024 hit and run incident and will almost assuredly be given a suspension from the NFL at some point.

However, the Chiefs do still employ someone by the name of Patrick Mahomes, who has a habit of bringing the best out of his wide receivers, even in years like the 2023 season when they set NFL records for dropped passes.

In any case, the Chiefs are slated to get their 2025 season underway against the divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers on September 5 from Brazil.

