Frank Vogel has a lot of firepower to use against Stephen Curry and the Warriors as the Suns eye Bradley Beal's return.

The new Phoenix Suns Big 3 has the most scarce time on the floor together. But, that might change for the Frank Vogel-led squad. Bradley Beal is eyeing a return and it could be a much-needed one, as they face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors next.

Beal is now expected to return by not just the Suns faithful but also his teammates, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central. Statements like “Looked good” from Frank Vogel and “He's a problem” from Devin Booker signify that a huge problem could be ahead of the Warriors' way when they face this team.

He was already seen practicing with the Suns quite a lot in the recent week. Notably, Bradley Beal has not been with the squad in the last 12 games. This affected their record as they try to stay above the .500 mark before the holidays kick in. His return could spell the difference between the team going above and beyond and sinking further into the play-in race.

Despite only having played three games for the Suns, he has shown flashes of his previous scoring prowess already. Beal notched 17.3 points on a 39.1 percent shooting clip from all three levels of scoring. His 5.3 rebounds per game while dropping 3.7 dimes also proves how he can contribute to winning basketball moving forward.

Good signs are ahead of this Suns team as they continue to rediscover the path to the Larry O'Brien trophy. Will they get it started off right when they face Stephen Curry's Warriors squad during Beal's supposed return?