Suns' Bradley Beal is going to be sidelined for a while, but fans could at least take solace in knowing that he avoided a severe injury

It might be difficult for Phoenix Suns fans to look on the bright side of things regarding the health of Bradley Beal, but this latest update should have them feeling grateful that his back injury is not worse.

“I'm told he's been dealing with a disc issue in his back,” Shams Charania reported on FanDuel's Run It Back podcast. “He's been gutting through it. He suffered it in training camp…There's been nothing structurally wrong.”

Beal has been shut down and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, further delaying the collective debut of himself, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. A medical setback has been the primary concern for this trio since the offseason. Beal, specifically, played in 90 games combined in the two seasons prior and has played in just three games to start the 2023-24 campaign.

"I'm told he's been dealing with a disc issue in his back. He's been gutting through it. He suffered it in training camp… There's been nothing structurally wrong."@ShamsCharania with the latest on Suns guard Bradley Beal. (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/MCAdHlu8FV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

Despite the frustrations he and Suns fans may feel, taking a cautious approach is probably wise given the nature of the injury. The 30-year-old guard will struggle to reach his peak offensive powers with lingering back problems, so there is no point in asking him to “gut” through the pain any longer. Otherwise, he risks becoming a liability.

A December return salvages the remainder of the season and still allows Phoenix some time to develop chemistry among its star players. The team is currently on a three-game winning streak, with the expectation being that it can hold down the fort in the three-time All-Star's absence.

Bradley Beal last played on Nov. 12 in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Finals-or-bust Suns (7-6) host the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night at approximately 9 p.m. ET.