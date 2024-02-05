The Phoenix Suns picked up a 140-112 win over the Washington Wizards on the road on Sunday, and Bradley Beal scored 43 in the blowout win over his old team. He had a great explanation for why he performed that well after the game.

“I mean, I guess I know this gym a little bit,” Bradley Beal said, via the NBA on X. “I mean for me, it was, I haven't shot it too well the last few games and it was just good to be able to get in a good flow and good rhythm, and what better place to do it than in your old home. So I was just fortunate man, my teammates were encouraging, uplifting, and they really wanted to get the win for me too. So that was a big feeling and to just get going like you said. It was crazy, once the ball was in the air it was just like a normal game. You know, it was just a normal game, and I enjoyed every moment of it, and just enjoyed the process, enjoyed the fun.”

The Suns moved to 29-21 with the win over the Wizards, who are now one of the worst teams in the NBA with Beal not on the roster anymore. The Suns are half of a game back of the Sacramento Kings in fifth in the Western Conference.

Up next for the Suns is a big test against the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Tuesday. It could be telling about whether or not Phoenix can compete for an NBA title this season.