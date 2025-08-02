The Dallas Cowboys have internal friction on their side. Micah Parsons wants out. Putting Jerry Jones in a situation where Parsons has demanded a trade.

The longtime owner/general manager of the Cowboys has now broken his silence. Jones is dealing with a restless but fiery fanbase criticizing him for handling Parsons. The star edge rusher is seeking a new extension as he's remained on his rookie deal.

Jones, however, delivered an attempt to fan the flames per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“I would say to our fans, don't lose any sleep over this,” Jones boldly said.

Cowboys insider for The Athletic Jon Machota added additional context. He spoke to a owner/GM who's surprisingly unbothered by Parsons' request.

“We’re in good shape. This is negotiation,” Jones said.

Is Micah Parsons still practicing with Cowboys?

Players demanding a new deal often become practice no shows. They opt to avoid practicing until they get a deal worked out.

Are fans noticing an absent Parsons at Oxnard, California? Parsons is still suited up at River Ridge.

However, Machota captured video of Parsons with a hoodie over his head and not participating in any drills.

Micah Parsons is here pic.twitter.com/ssOC0Bopls — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 2, 2025

Parsons also stood and watched Dallas teammates perform drills during the opening day of NFL Training Camp on July 22. But he was dealing with back soreness — limiting his participation during that practice session.

Fans taking in Cowboys camp can see there's tensions between their beloved pass rusher and the front office. But does Jones have ill feelings toward Parsons' words?

“I think the world of Micah. That’s just the part of negotiation. I don’t really place that with any seriousness,” Jones said via Machota.

Meanwhile, the list of potential trade suitors for Parsons has risen. Teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, even the rival Washington Commanders are trending as new destinations for Parsons.