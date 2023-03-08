Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley is well known for being brash and outspoken. However, the full extent of his eccentricities may still have yet to be uncovered.

Speaking to ClutchPoints on the I Got Next Podcast, former NBA forward Cedric Ceballos discusses his first time meeting Barkley, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns in the summer of 1992. Nothing could prepare anybody for what Ceballos would soon experience.

“I’m in one stall,” Ceballos starts. “I hear him coming around the corner and I played against Charles but never really met the guy. So, he speaks to me and then goes into the stall and all of a sudden, he starts banging on the stall and starts, you know, foul language and cursing and stuff and I just was like, ‘Oh man, I gotta play with this guy?'”

Finally figuring out why Chuck was making a commotion was worse than him seeming to lose his mind inside of it.

“And then he comes out while I’m washing my hands and he says, ‘Ceballos, give me a hundred dollars.’ And I was like ‘Wait, wait, what?’

He’s like ‘You heard what I said, give me a hundred dollars.’ I’m like, ‘Oh man I’m about to be robbed by Charles Barkley.’ Like ‘what’s going on? I’m getting punked.’

So, I gave him 100 dollars, he goes back to the stall and throws a hundred dollars in the toilet.”

Wondering what could be going through Barkley’s mind, Ceballos says Barkley tried to hand him them hundred dollars back after washing it. Ceballos took it, reluctantly.

“He‘s like ‘I ain’t putting my hand in there for 25 cents but I put my hand in the commode for 100.25 and he has a quarter in his hand.’

It was all about a quarter.