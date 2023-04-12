Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley have an ongoing beef, and while KD has nothing but respect for the NBA legend, don’t expect the Phoenix Suns star to patch things up with him any time soon.

Durant has no plans to talk with Barkley in the near future, and he revealed as much on Wednesday when asked about what he would say to him if ever he gets a chance to speak with The Inside Guys that Chuck is part of.

“I probably wouldn’t sit down with Charles [Barkley],” Durant shared while smiling before adding, “I respect Charles put to the game of basketball and I try to emulate all the greats in some form or fashion. … I think we’re all cut from the same cloth and we’ve been through this journey.”

For what it’s worth, Kevin Durant noted that it’s wrong to say that he and Charles Barkley are not on the same page. He emphasized his belief that considering they are both basketball players, they have certainly experienced some similar stuff, so they can definitely relate on that end.

“We both played ball, we both played in the NBA, we’re both ‘superstar’-caliber players. So I’m sure we can relate on a lot of things in life, we’ve accomplished and experienced the same things in this league,” Durant explained.

“I wouldn’t say we’re not on the same page, we may disagree on some stuff. But if you watch TNT, those guys disagree every day. But to the core of it, we’re all ball players, we grew up ball players and we went through the journey as ball players. So I say we’re on the same page on that one.”

Sure enough, it’s clear Durant has all the respect in the world for Barkley the NBA star. As everyone knows, though, it’s with Barkley the analyst he has issues with. KD has repeatedly questioned Chuck’s tendency to criticize players and everything they do without even acknowledging what they have accomplished. The two have been in a back-and-forth for some time now, with Durant recently saying he will never respect the words that come out of Barkley’s mouth.

Reporter: "What would you say if you could sit down and talk with them [TNT's The Inside Guys]." Kevin Durant: "I probably wouldn't sit down with Charles [Barkley]." 😂 (via @DuaneRankin)pic.twitter.com/JWmhdxcBLS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 12, 2023

Sure enough, it doesn’t look like this beef is going to end soon.