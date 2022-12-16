By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Chris Paul recently graduated from Winston-Salem State. As a result, CP3’s classmates benefited in a major way. Paul is reportedly gifting fellow graduates a starter bank account worth $2,500, per The Sporting News.

Chris Paul attended the graduated ceremony after leading the Suns to a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. His degree, a bachelors in communications, came 17 years after initially leaving college early to enter the NBA Draft.

Paul commented on what it meant to finally earn his degree, per Duane Rankin.

“Man it’s cool. I’m excited. Long time coming,” CP3 said. “It’s something I’ve been striving for. My brother was the first person to graduate in my family. To be able to go back home and do that with my family… it snuck up kind of quick. I guess because of the games and whatnot. Probably most excited I get to spend the next 10 days with my wife and my kids so that’s the best thing.”

The Suns had been struggling prior to their win over the Clippers. Chris Paul previously reacted to Phoenix’s slump.

“We just losing,” Chris Paul toldThe Athletic. “We’re losing. It is what it is. Obviously, it ain’t no excuses — we give them a lot of credit for how they played and move on.”

Paul, who dealt with early-season injury concerns, is looking to help the Suns find consistency. Phoenix has the talent to be a legitimate NBA Finals contender this season.

But for now, Chris Paul will enjoy time with family after earning his college degree.