By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of a cold stretch. Following a superb start to the 2022-2023 campaign, Phoenix has dropped 5 consecutive games as of this story’s publication. Additionally, they have posted just one victory during the month of December. Some people will point out Devin Booker’s injury concerns, but the Suns have a quality amount of depth on the roster. Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton spoke out on the team’s shortcomings as of late, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

“We just losing,” Chris Paul told The Athletic. “We’re losing. It is what it is. Obviously, it ain’t no excuses — we give them a lot of credit for how they played and move on.”

Paul and the Suns were upset by the Houston Rockets in their most recent defeat. It was unquestionably a frustrating performance for Phoenix.

“We could say a lot. But really man, we just gotta approach these games knowing that teams are coming to knock our head off our body, bro,” Deandre Ayton said. “Defensive-wise, I just think we need to communicate more and play hard. We just gotta be more connected. The teams we see on film aren’t the teams we play — they’re playing harder and with a chip on their shoulder against us.”

Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton are trying to keep the Suns afloat amid Devin Booker’s injury-related absence. Phoenix has been rumored to be exploring the trade market in an effort to improve the overall roster. But in the end, this is a Suns team with the talent to succeed. They simply need to come together and start finding ways to win once again.