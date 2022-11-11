Published November 11, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Chris Paul had played in all ten of the Phoenix Suns’ games to start this season before being sidelined for Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports, Paul may be out for a second straight game.

Chris Paul (right heel soreness) is questionable again for the Suns tomorrow against the Magic. Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Ish Wainright remain out. Orlando's stud rookie Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) November 10, 2022

Chris Paul suffered a heel injury during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers and was unable to return as the Suns ended up with a loss. Now in his 18th season in the NBA and 37-years-old, the Suns will most likely exercise extreme caution with Paul. Against the Sixers, he was attempting to come off a screen and came up hobbling a little bit.

Despite being in the twilight of this career, Paul is still the team’s leader and a incredibly important piece on the court as the Suns try to recapture the magic that propelled the to the NBA Finals in 2021. This season, he is putting up 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists albeit shooting career-lows of 36.8 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from the three-point line.

The Suns have already dealt with multiple injuries this season. Deandre Ayton has missed several games due to an ankle injury but has since returned to the lineup. Cameron Johnson recently underwent meniscus surgery and is projected to be out one to two months. The Suns are already without Jae Crowder as he is away from the team while they try to facilitate a trade.

Despite that, the Suns have still gotten off to an 8-3 start and are currently tied in the Western Conference standings with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets.