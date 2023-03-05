With two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant finally in-tow, the Phoenix Suns have made basketball look effortless. However, while even Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are fawning over their new teammate, floor general Chris Paul knows that it won’t always be pretty.

Not the fact that Durant may have an off night, which happens to even the most elite players. Not the fact that the Suns could be out-of-sorts for a game or a stretch, which happens to even the most dominant teams.

It’s the fact that while they’re on the court, their relationship may not always be what it seems. While those who have participated in a competitive setting likely already figured as much, it’s a necessary declaration in an era where every interaction is put under the microscope and disseminated on social media faster than a person can blink.

“This game is constantly changing,” Paul tells the Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin. “It’s not always just so cut and dry.”

Paul expounds on his comments, explaining how a mutual respect for one another’s basketball knowledge can lead to intense disagreements. However, CP3 explains that he and Booker have experienced that routinely, and there’s clearly no love lost between the two because of it.

“It’s a respect factor there. We respect the game, and we respect each other, and we respect each other’s knowledge of the game because we know how much each other is putting into the game. So, when we’re out there talking, I’m sure at some point, it’s going to get intense, but me and Devin Booker do it all the time.”