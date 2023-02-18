Kevin Durant spoke to the media once again on Saturday at NBA All-Star Weekend, just two days removed from his introductory press conference in front of 3,000 Phoenix Suns fans at the Footprint Center. A lot of the conversation since KD has arrived in the desert is about how he’s going to fit alongside Devin Booker and Chris Paul in their pursuit of a championship in the next few months.

But Durant, who absolutely lives and breathes the game of basketball, believes that CP3 is underrated when it comes to his enthusiasm to go out there and ball every night. In fact, the Point God has already gone out of his way to discuss certain plays with KD while he’s sidelined with a knee injury.

Via Kellan Olson:

“Kevin Durant at All-Star Media Day said he thinks Chris Paul’s enthusiasm for the game gets underrated and he emphasized how much CP3 just loves basketball. Said CP3 is already pulling him to the side a bunch during games and practices to point things out.”

Paul is already making a point of getting on the same page with KD before he makes his Suns debut. CP3 might not be an NBA champion yet, but he’s a student of the game. This is just proof. Since he left Golden State, Kevin Durant hasn’t played alongside guys who are focused on strictly basketball. That’s Paul and Devin Booker. It’s honestly scary to think what the trio can accomplish in the second half of the season.

If all goes to plan, they could be hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June, especially if Deandre Ayton accepts his role, too.