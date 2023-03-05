Before trading for Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns were looked at by some as a team that was broken beyond repair. Now, the Suns are thought of as one of the favorites in the Western Conference after adding one of the most potent scorers in NBA history.

With this move to add Durant, we know Phoenix is doing what they can to take advantage of a small window. What we don’t know is how this new addition will translate on the court.

According to ESPN’s Jalen Rose, the Suns hit it big by adding Kevin Durant, and the move will pay off with a title down the line.

"KD will deliver a championship in Phoenix." 🗣️ @JalenRose pic.twitter.com/LgyVyC0sws — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2023

In seeing this observation from Rose, one would think he’s just stating the obvious. Durant is joining a team that already had Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, and if they stay healthy, that’s as devastating of a starting lineup as we have seen in recent memory. The fire power the Suns have would be hard for teams in the West to match.

On the other hand, Rose could be just one of many who are buying the hype. By trading for Durant, Phoenix sent a lot of depth to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange, which puts a lot on the shoulders of the starters. In particular, Paul has worn down as the Suns have played more playoff games the last two seasons, and Ayton has been inconsistent at the team’s biggest moments.

The beauty of it is we get to find out together. Rose thinks KD will add another championship to his total. Do you agree?