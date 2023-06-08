Chris Paul’s true feelings on Suns exit talks, revealed

Chris Paul wants to know his future with the Phoenix Suns real soon.

After reports emerged that the Arizona-based franchise plans to waive him, it has since been revealed that the team is still considering all their options, including the possibility of trading the veteran guard or waiving and then re-signing him to a new and much lower contract.

If you're going to ask Paul, he wants to return and keep playing for the Suns along with his good friend Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Nonetheless, he doesn't have much patience when it comes to waiting on what the team will do. With that said, CP3 and his camp have reportedly expressed their desire for Phoenix to “make a quicker decision on his future so that he can proceed out into free agency if indeed the Suns ultimately waive him,” per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN