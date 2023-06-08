Chris Paul’s true feelings on Suns exit talks, revealed

Chris Paul wants to know his future with the Phoenix Suns real soon.
After reports emerged that the Arizona-based franchise plans to waive him, it has since been revealed that the team is still considering all their options, including the possibility of trading the veteran guard or waiving and then re-signing him to a new and much lower contract.
If you're going to ask Paul, he wants to return and keep playing for the Suns along with his good friend Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Nonetheless, he doesn't have much patience when it comes to waiting on what the team will do. With that said, CP3 and his camp have reportedly expressed their desire for Phoenix to “make a quicker decision on his future so that he can proceed out into free agency if indeed the Suns ultimately waive him,” per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
The Suns are looking to use the time they have until the June 28 deadline–after which Chris Paul's $30.8 million contract for the 2023-24 season becomes fully guaranteed–to make their decision. Based on Woj's report, however, CP3 doesn't want to wait that long as he looks to plan his next move and make the necessary preparations if he ends up getting released.
It's definitely understandable why Paul wants an answer from the Suns sooner rather than later. Considering his age and declining play, it will be beneficial for him to make calls as soon as possible in order to land on a contending team where he can contribute.
As for the Suns, of course they would want to assess all their options. If they can get some kind of return for the playmaker, it's surely worth exploring. Whether they'll give in to Paul's demands, though, remains to be seen.