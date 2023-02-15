Chris Paul is expected to remain the Phoenix Suns’ point guard moving forward during the 2022-23 season. However, the Suns could look to move on during the offseason or next season according to Shams Charania.

“They (Suns) did look into Kyrie Irving this year before making the KD trade. They looked into Fred VanVleet this year,” Charania said. “So they’ve already made it kind of clear that whether it’s in the offseason, next season… they could look to move on at the point guard position but for right now, Chris Paul is gonna man that spot.”

CP3 previously responded to being mentioned in trade rumors. Although the trade talk is far from ideal, Chris Paul made it clear that he understands why the conversations may have taken place.

“It’s a business. I’ve seen crazier,” Paul said, via Duane Rankin. “The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody’s exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else. Just keep going to work. Also understanding teams are always going to do what’s best for them. That’s why players have to do the same. Show up, got a job to do and it is what is it.”

Phoenix is looking to make a deep Western Conference playoff run following the Kevin Durant trade. Their big four of Chris Paul, KD, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton is among the best in the NBA.

Paul may not be the same player that he once was, but he’s still more than capable of helping the Suns win games.