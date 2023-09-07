The Phoenix Suns will have new City Edition uniforms for the 2023-24 NBA season. A leak appeared Thursday morning on X.

I was close on these, as I thought. Purple looks a bit brighter than what I had but the back of the KD jersey looks darker in that photo.@skunwong32 strikes again. https://t.co/u6t0adLojV pic.twitter.com/u1aHRLX16T — Suns Uniform Tracker (@SunsUniTracker) September 7, 2023

“El Valle” is translated to the Valley, which is short for “the Valley of the Sun,” a nickname for the Phoenix area. These jerseys will replace the Suns' blue City Edition uniforms from this past season, which celebrated Native American cultures.

The Suns last month unveiled new Icon and Association jerseys, which feature a classic sunburst look. The team will return its black “Statement” jerseys from the 2022-23 season.

It's Wednesday which means it's time for a new wallpaper featuring the new Association and Icon Edition Jerseys 📲 Let us know which ones you want next! pic.twitter.com/F9acAa5xht — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 23, 2023

The Suns have championship expectations in the upcoming season. Phoenix traded for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

This past season, Phoenix advanced to the Western Conference semifinals. It lost to the defending champion Nuggets in six games.

The Suns fired their former coach, Monty Williams, and hired Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Phoenix also signed a great deal of depth, including former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon, former Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe and rising forward Keita Bates-Diop, among others.

The Suns will open preseason play Oct. 8 against Williams and his new team, the Detroit Pistons. Phoenix opens its regular season Oct. 24 on the road against former point guard Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors.

There are plenty of exciting upcoming games for Phoenix. It will play the Los Angeles Lakers in their second regular-season game on the road Oct. 26. The Suns will then have their home opener Oct. 28 against the Utah Jazz.

The team will unveil a reimagined Ring of Honor at halftime of the home opener. There will be banners of every Suns member elected to the Ring of Honor. Former forwards Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire will be in attendance and have their own induction and banners revealed for the Ring of Honor at a later date.