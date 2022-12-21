By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns may have lost to the skidding Washington Wizards, 113-110, on Tuesday night, but it was Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams’ heated confrontation on the Suns bench that grabbed the most headlines. After all, Ayton and Williams haven’t had the smoothest relationship in the past.

However, it seems as if their exchange of words was no big deal, just brought forth by the heat of the moment more than the bubbling over of feelings of resentment.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Deandre Ayton cleared the air regarding what happened between him and his head coach. Ayton said that the Suns are a family, and these kinds of arguments happen all the time coming from a position of love.

“It wasn’t an exchange of words. We’re a family so you know how he talks to his boys. […] Obviously the whole world [saw] it. But it’s really all love and just getting us back to regroup and take out the confusion,” Ayton said, per Duane Rankin.

"Everybody got to see us intensified in the moment. Damn, we lost our upper hand. It can get a little emotional. Oh I thought you said this, but Coach clarified it up in the huddle where we all were exchanging words." Deandre Ayton on heated exchange with Monty Williams.

Monty Williams also clarified his part to play in the confrontation. He also told reporters in his postgame presser that he wasn’t singling out Deandre Ayton, and that his fervent message was directed towards the entire team.

At the end of the day, Williams, Ayton, and the rest of the Suns just wanted to claim a victory without Devin Booker, leading to the frustrations after the Wizards, losers of 10 straight at that point, managed to outplay them.

“[Coach just told us to] focus on the game, lock back in. Don’t buy into what happened. It was deflating, but at the same time, we’re trying to win the game. That’s all coach really was saying,” Ayton added.

Deandre Ayton did his part, scoring 30 points and nabbing 13 rebounds. Alas, it wasn’t enough, hence the frustrations. Nevertheless, Ayton and Williams seem to have hashed out their purported beef this past offseason, which will be a relief to Suns fans everywhere.