By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

DeMarcus Cousins’ recent podcast appearance was not short of memorable moments. One of them included his epic tale about attempting to talk trash to the great Tim Duncan, while also miserably failing in his effort to do so. Another one that has stood out is how Cousins threw a bit of slander toward Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.

At one point in the program, Cousins and the hosts of the show started talking about their Top 5 point guards of all time. It was at this point when Cousins made a declaration about not having CP3 on his all-time list:

“Every time I hear a top 5 PG list, Chris Paul is in it and I’m not really understanding why,” Cousins said. “No knock to CP, but strictly from an accolade and performance standpoint, I don’t think Chris Paul is Top 5.”

While Cousins did say that he didn’t mean any disrespect for Chris Paul, the reality is that he still threw some shade on the point god with his hot take here. The former All-Star big man then took it a step further by revealing which players he has listed over CP3. Apparently, this includes Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook:

“We gotta bring up Steve Nash,” Cousins said. “We gotta bring up John Stockton. Then we gotta bring in Westbrook. … I mean he’s a MVP.”

As expected, the hosts of the show questioned Cousins for having Westbrook over Paul. The former Sacramento Kings star clapped back by saying that unlike CP3, Russ has an MVP title in his trophy cabinet.

This is a contentious statement from DeMarcus Cousins, to say the least, and as one of the hosts said on the show, this could potentially set the internet ablaze.