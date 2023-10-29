PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were not given a timetable to return from their respective injuries from coach Frank Vogel.

Frank Vogel’s update on Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (ankle). Said both are “working hard” but he didn’t provide a return timetable for either player. #Suns #ComingInHot pic.twitter.com/MD90yg6Dtz — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 29, 2023

Booker (left ankle sprain) and Beal (lower back tightness) are each missing the Suns' home opener against the Utah Jazz Saturday. Both players were not available for Phoenix's 100-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday.

“They're working really hard with the medical team just to strengthen and get their injuries treated,” Vogel said. “But I'm not going to get into any more than that.”

Beal, who was traded to the Suns in June from the Washington Wizards, has not played in six of seven combined preseason and regular-season games with a back issue. Booker played in the Suns' season-opener against the Golden State Warriors and had 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting (3-of-8 from three), eight assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes played.

Suns forward Kevin Durant will play against the Jazz. Durant is the only member of the Suns' big three to play in each of their first two regular-season games.

Phoenix is 1-1 this season. The Suns are expected to be a championship contending team with their big three. Phoenix is the winningest team in the NBA since the 2020 NBA bubble.

The Suns were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the 2022-23 Western Conference semifinals in six games. Phoenix traded former forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to the Brooklyn Nets in February for Durant, who is perhaps the greatest scorer ever.

Beal in 2020-21 competed with Warriors guard Stephen Curry for the NBA's scoring title, averaging 31.3 points per game that year. Beal in 2022-23 with the Wizards averaged 23.2 points on a career-best 50.6 percent shooting, including 36.5 percent from 3-point range, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds.