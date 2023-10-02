Bradley Beal sure looks excited to be part of the Phoenix Suns and play alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The former Washington Wizards star has nothing but high praises for his new teammates, going as far as to saying that it's the “best team” he has ever been part of.

“It's amazing to be part of this. … This is easily the best team I've ever been a part of,” Beal said while speaking to reporters during the Suns' media day, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Beal then proceeded to talk about his teammates, particularly Durant and Booker. Obviously he has all the respect and admiration in the world for the two, and he sees bigger and brighter things ahead for them. He also couldn't help but share his thoughts on how talented Book is, noting that the 26-year-old guard is only going to get scarier as he progresses and works on his game.

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

“[Devin Booker] can only get better, and that’s kind of scary to say… His sky is unlimited. He’s just now scratching the surface,” Beal added.

“[Devin Booker] can only get better, and that’s kind of scary to say… His sky is unlimited. He’s just now scratching the surface.” Bradley Beal has high praise for Book 🗣️ (via @TrevorMBooth) pic.twitter.com/RG9OLw7WbV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

To be fair to Bradley Beal, it's true that he has never had a teammate of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's caliber at the same time. His best teammate throughout his 11-year stay with the Wizards was John Wall, and despite their pairing, they were never really considered title contenders.

With Durant, Booker and Beal joining forces together, the Suns are considered one of the favorites to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Naturally, it's easily the best and most talented group that Beal has been in.