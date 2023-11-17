Phoenix Suns All-Star Bradley Beal will miss more time with a lower back strain and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

The Phoenix Suns have been waiting to have their new Big 3 of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker available for the first time this season. When Beal was available, Booker was out. When Booker was available, Beal was out. This has led to a lot of questions surrounding the Suns, who currently own a 5-6 record heading into Friday night's in-season tournament game against the Utah Jazz.

Originally listed as doubtful to play in this game due to his ongoing back issues, Beal has now been ruled out. In fact, Beal will miss a handful of games moving forward. On Friday, the Suns announced that the All-Star guard will be out and re-evaluated in three weeks due to a lower back strain.

🚨 Bradley Beal will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks to rehab a lower back strain, per team. pic.twitter.com/fIGpKzDip9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 17, 2023

Beal, 30, has played in just three games this season with the Suns due to his ongoing back issues, which has been a problem since the preseason. In his three games, Beal has averaged 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor.

Originally thought to miss a few games to begin the year, Beal's injury has suddenly become a major concern for the Suns. Very few details have been released as to what's actually going on and now after playing in three games, it appears as if Phoenix brought their All-Star back too soon.

Without Beal, the Suns will continue to move forward with their two other stars in Durant and Booker. While he has only played in three games as well, Booker has been fantastic this season. The star guard has scored at least 30 points in every single game and is more than capable of leading Phoenix back to a winning record in the Western Conference.

The Suns are now set to be without Beal for at least their next nine games, including Friday night's in-season tournament game against the Jazz. Beal will be re-evaluated by the team's medical staff on December 8.