The Phoenix Suns are in desperate need of wins, and they got exactly that on Wednesday night with a 108-84 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns' stars came to play and carried their team to a comfortable victory that was much needed to block out all of the outside noise surrounding the team.

Devin Booker led the way for the Suns on Wednesday night with a 32-point, six assist performance. Booker had an efficient night from the field, finishing 14-for-24 shooting and 3-for-8 from downtown. With this performance, Booker officially reached 200 30-point games for his career, becoming the 10th shooting guard in NBA history to reach that mark.

Booker's effortless performance was a continuation of a recent hot streak for the Suns star. He now has seven 30-point games in the last nine for the Suns, and they have been able to get a win in six of those games. They have really needed his contributions as they try to find a rhythm and an identity on the offensive end, and Phoenix is starting to play some better basketball as a result.

The Suns will need Booker to continue playing well for the foreseeable future, especially if they have a big trade in the works. The Suns have been a top team that has been linked to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who had publicly requested a trade. If the Suns were to give up Bradley Beal for Butler, it would take some time for the new group of stars to mesh together, so the Suns would have to lean on Booker and his individual scoring ability to carry them on some nights.

Regardless of adapting to the new roster if it happens, a trade looks like the only way to get the Suns into contention like they want to be in. The current version of the team isn't competing at the highest level of the NBA, and the Suns definitely will want to get the most out of the core of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Making a deal and leaning on Booker to keep up this level of play may be the best way to do that.