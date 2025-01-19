The Phoenix Suns have been gaining steam over the last 10 games while stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant look to lead the franchise to their first NBA Championship. All throughout the season, Four-time All-Star Devin Booker has also been rocking new PE colorways of his signature Nike Book 1 sneakers, many of which will be releasing throughout the upcoming months and rest of 2025.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Devin Booker and Nike are gearing up for another big year in 2025 as the partners continue to promote the debut Nike Book 1. With each release being somewhat exclusive in nature, Booker continues to tease fans with his own player exclusive (PE) colorways for in-game use. While it's always a long shot, we've actually seen editions like the “Forrest Gump” Nike Cortez Book 1 receive a public release.

Just recently, Booker wore another Cortez-inspired Book 1, this time donning the Phoenix Suns color scheme as they took on the Utah Jazz.

Nike Book 1 PE “Suns”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The shoes feature a clean white leather upper with eyelet and heel stitching to match the silhouette of the classic Nike Cortez. The Nike Swoosh, back heel, and tongue tab are all done in Suns purple while we see a hit of orange along the midsole to complete the look. All in all, this is another great-looking PE from Devin Booker and we wouldn't be surprised if these hit shelves sometime in the near future.

Devin Booker led all scorers with 34 points as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Utah Jazz 114-106. The suns currently occupy the 11-spot in the Western Conference and it'll be up to Devin Booker to help lead this team towards playoff position.

Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more breaking content!