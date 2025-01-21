The Phoenix Suns can rely on Kevin Durant to score against any kind of defense. From man-to-man, a switching defense, or a zone, Durant can figure it out. However, that hasn't gone to the rest of the team. In Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they brought out a strategy unfamiliar to the franchise.

They played a zone defense through the final three quarters, which was the Cavs' defensive game plan that shut down the Suns. The 118-92 victory was highlighted by the defense, as it was the first time since December 27th that Phoenix scored fewer than 100 points.

Regardless, that's not the standard for Durant, his teammates, and coaches. He explained to AZCentral's Duane Rankin after the game about how the zone defense presented a new challenge.

“It's a tough defense to score on if you think a shot is going to come open for you without you pressing the issue,” Durant said. “We could've driven it a little bit more, but we don't play against zone every game. We don't have a zone package yet.”

Throughout the game, Cleveland through a barrage of looks at Durant. In the first quarter, they tried to plan man-defense which didn't work too well. However, in the fourth quarter, they set a zone defense that prevented him from operating out of the high post.

He's been a great playmaker when he establishes post position. Defenses are distracted on him scoring the ball, and leaving other players open. Still, the Suns' inept ability to handle a zone defense has some cause for concern. After all, before Monday's game, the Cavs only had the 13th-best defense in the league, allowing 112.1 points per game.

The Cavs' game plan disoriented the Suns and Kevin Durant

In the fourth game of the Suns' five-game road trip, the Cavs provided a difficult challenge. They've been the best team in the NBA since the season started. Even with Bradley Beal being available for the Suns' showdown with the Cavs, it didn't matter. Plus, he was getting himself back into a rhythm.

Once again, the Phoenix Big 3 had a different defensive scheme look thrown at them, and it left them bamboozled. For instance, Devin Booker thought that they had Cleveland figured out. He also explained to Rankin after Monday's game about some of the film they watched in anticipation of the game.

We watched the Minnesota game,” Booker said. “We saw that they were using it, and it's been effective for them. Just slowed us down a bit.”

Still, that game against the Timberwolves was a 124-117 victory. Monday's contest was more lopsided but had the same zone style of defense. Guys like Booker and Durant utilize the mid-range frequently in their games. Although they're elite scorers from that range, they're even better playmakers.

As a result, players like Tyus Jones couldn't be a playmaker the way he would like to be. He scored 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter, capitalizing on open 3s. However, in the final three quarters, he only scored two points. Most of that was because of the zone defense on Durant and Booker.

Jones shared what specifically the Cavs were doing to make it a difficult task for the Phoenix offense.

“They were showing heavy crowds to Book, and K. Low man was pulling in, sitting in the paint. Just had to be ready to shoot on the backside.” I don't think we put enough pressure on the paint.”

Suns need to finish the road trip with a win

Going 3-2 on the road trip isn't what they wanted, but it's progress. After the Suns acquired Nick Richards, there seems to be a new identity within the team. Despite the trade, the team was out-rebounded 50-34 and 15-1 on the offensive glass. Again, the team won't solve its problems overnight.

Still, something has to happen soon if they want to make the playoffs. The next time that the Suns will play is on Wednesday, when they'll take on the Brooklyn Nets. That will conclude a five-game road trip, their longest of the season. Securing a win against Durant's old team would be extra sweet.