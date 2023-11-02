Suns guard Devin Booker has been upgraded to closer to return from his injury suffered in the season opener.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow's home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Booker, who has missed three of the Suns' first four games with a left ankle sprain, has not played since Phoenix's season-opener against the Golden State Warriors.

“Pretty soon,” Booker said last night on TNT about his return. “You know when you're not playing you have more boxes to check…

“I haven't checked all those boxes yet, but it's coming soon.”

Booker, who is in his ninth NBA season, was observed at Suns shootaround Tuesday working with the training staff on a shooting drilled in which he hopped and put weight on his left ankle.

Devin Booker. Per @Suns: OUT for tonight against the Spurs. Booker has not played since the season opener. pic.twitter.com/AYhjnza9AE — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 31, 2023

Booker was listed before the Suns' season opener against the Warriors Oct. 24 with left foot soreness. Booker sprained his ankle during the fourth quarter of the Warriors game.

Suns coach Frank Vogel has not offered a timetable for Booker or Suns guard Bradley Beal, who has missed seven of the Suns' combined preseason and regular-season games with back tightness. Beal is out for tomorrow's game against the Spurs.

The Suns have relied mostly on superstar forward Kevin Durant, who in four games is averaging 27.3 points on 51.3 percent from the field. Durant's been the third-best player(s) (including the entire Los Angeles Clippers starting lineup) in the NBA with a plus-51.

Booker in the Suns' season opener against the Warriors had 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting, eight assists and six rebounds. Booker scored or assisted the Suns' last 15 points to seal the win.