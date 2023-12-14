Take a page from Devin Booker, Suns fans.

The long-awaited and highly anticipated debut of the Phoenix Suns' new Big Three didn't exactly go as planned. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and company fell to the Brooklyn Nets 116-112 on Wednesday night, uncharacteristically poor three-point shooting and their opponent's balanced scoring attack preventing the Suns from getting a second win in as many nights.

Don't push the panic button quite yet, though. Booker certainly isn't.

“We're not gonna stress it too much. We obviously have some things to work on,” he said after the game, per Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic. “But it was just good to have everybody out there—well not everybody—but you know, the three of us, and just get to play off each other and get a feel for it.”

"We're not going to stress it too much." Devin Booker on losing to #Nets in #Suns Big 3 regular season debut. pic.twitter.com/Zd1P3H4yMC — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 14, 2023

Booker was absolutely dominant against Brooklyn, finishing with 34 points and 12 assists on 9-of-15 shooting—a blend of production and efficiency made all the more impressive because he didn't take a shot in the first quarter. Durant added 27 points in his return to the lineup from an ankle injury, while Beal chipped in 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Phoenix attempted just 28 three-pointers and only made nine of them, getting outscored by 18 points from beyond the arc. Three-point volume was an issue for the Suns in the past, one they clearly need to keep in mind as they develop chemistry and cohesion with all three of their stars in the lineup.

Booker, though, liked what he saw on the floor while playing full-time point guard next to Durant and Beal.

“There's just so much space, so much opportunity out there,” he said of Phoenix's new-look offense. “I think this is step one for us all getting out there, and we learn from this and we keep moving forward.”

The Suns' next chance to do just that comes on Friday against the New York Knicks.