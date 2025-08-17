The hits just keep coming for the Indiana Fever. Indiana has dealt with more than their fair share of injuries during the 2025 WNBA season. Most recently, the Fever lost both Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson to season-ending injuries during the same game. Now fans are worried that Sophie Cunningham could be next.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham went down clutching her right knee during the first half against the Sun, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Philippou noted that Connecticut's Bria Hartley appeared to fall into Cunningham's knee. Fever players surrounded Cunningham and assisted her off the court.

Philippou later noted that Cunningham has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Indiana entered halftime down 48-29 after Cunningham's knee injury.

The Fever are battling for their playoff lives down the back stretch of the regular season. If Cunningham misses any time with her knee injury, Indiana will be in dire straits.

Indiana is currently ranked 7th in the WNBA with just under a month left in the regular season.

The timing could not be worse, as Cunningham celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday.

Can the Fever survive mounting injuries during 2025 WNBA season?

It is fair to wonder whether or not the Fever can save their season.

Indiana has been without superstar Caitlin Clark for the majority of the 2025 season. She's been banged up a handful of times, first suffering a quad strain then multiple groin injuries.

Fever coach Stephanie White revealed on Sunday that “the hope” is for Clark to return before the end of the regular season.

Getting Clark back could change the trajectory of Indiana's season.

But Clark is not the only source of reinforcements for the Fever. The team also added guards Odyssey Sims and Kyra Lambert after McDonald and Colson's injuries.

Indiana still has Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, and Lexie Hull healthy. That would give the Fever a solid starting lineup with Clark back in the mix.

Unfortunately, the team's depth is suspect after so many injuries.

Fever fans should keep their eyes peeled for more updates about Clark's status heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Next up for Indiana is back-to-back games against Minnesota, starting with a home game on Friday.