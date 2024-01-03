Devin Booker addressed his beef with Paul George ahead of Wednesday's Los Angeles Clippers-Phoenix Suns game.

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will go head-to-head on Wednesday night in a battle of Western Conference opponents. Devin Booker was asked about his beef with Paul George prior to the game, via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

“Asked about the ongoing Paul George beef and whether it’ll ever be resolved, Devin Booker shrugged and laughed before saying, ‘I honestly don’t care. It’s just hoops, man. It’s competitive. It’s nothing that lives off the floor, so it’s fine,'” Bourguet wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The George-Booker beef has been on-going since 2021. Booker said it doesn't “live off the floor,” but that doesn't mean the two won't be extra motivated heading into Wednesday's affair.

There was a similar narrative before the Suns' recent game against the Dallas Mavericks amid Devin Booker and Luka Doncic's rivalry. In the end, Booker simply plays the game hard and has a competitive personality. Since he's one of the best players in the NBA, it isn't uncommon to see him exchange words with other stars on the court.

Devin Booker, Suns heading into Clippers game

Phoenix hasn't had a great season up to this point. The Suns are currently 18-15, having played well over the course of their past four games. Phoenix will look to win their fifth consecutive contest against the Clippers in Phoenix on Wednesday.

Devin Booker dealt with injury trouble early in the year but has performed well in his 24 games played so far. The Suns star enters Wednesday averaging 26.4 points per game on 46.6 percent field goal and 37.3 percent three-point shooting. Booker is also recording 5.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

The Suns appear to be on the verge of figuring things out. The Clippers, who hold a 20-12 record, will present a challenge for Phoenix, though.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM EST.